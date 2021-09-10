CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired Deputy Coroner’s Murder Bond Revoked Because He Allegedly Kept Communicating with Co-Defendant

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
It’s back to jail for a fired deputy coroner who allegedly kept communicating with his co-defendant despite his bond conditions. Christopher Allen Dontell, 38, returned to lockup Thursday at 4:40 p.m., according to online records from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. Now both he and Meagan Marie Jackson, 36, must remain behind bars as they face charges for allegedly murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, 46, who shared four children with Jackson.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

