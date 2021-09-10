Fired Deputy Coroner’s Murder Bond Revoked Because He Allegedly Kept Communicating with Co-Defendant
It’s back to jail for a fired deputy coroner who allegedly kept communicating with his co-defendant despite his bond conditions. Christopher Allen Dontell, 38, returned to lockup Thursday at 4:40 p.m., according to online records from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. Now both he and Meagan Marie Jackson, 36, must remain behind bars as they face charges for allegedly murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, 46, who shared four children with Jackson.lawandcrime.com
