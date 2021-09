AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making your weekend a heads up the Augusta Canal is closed. The I-20 bridge has a much calmer scene Friday compared to what we saw just 24 hours ago. Thursday night on the I-20 bridge near the state line after tanker truck and a car crashed right over the canal. Both vehicles caught fire shutting down the eastbound lanes until 3:30 Friday morning.