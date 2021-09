Because of a TikTok challenge, school bathrooms are being destroyed at an alarming rate nationwide, and Pennsylvania has not been spared. Boyertown Area School District Superintendent Marybeth Torchia told her school board in Berks County Monday that is exactly what is happening there – vandalism is on the rise and students are recording it for social media, Action News 6 ABC is reporting.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO