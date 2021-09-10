CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Leylah Fernandez’s father says she and Emma Raducanu give WTA ‘huge opportunity’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mgq2n_0bsahNZq00
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are inspiring young girls, according to the Canadian’s father Jorge (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Emma Raducanu’s US Open final against Leylah Fernandez is an inspiring moment for the women’s game, according to the young Canadian’s coach and father.

The pair will meet at Flushing Meadows on Saturday evening in the first all-teenage grand slam final for more than 20 years.

Raducanu and Fernandez are just two months apart in age and share an immigrant background, with Raducanu born in Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother before moving to the UK aged two while Fernandez has Ecuadorian, Peruvian and Filipino heritage.

Jorge Fernandez, a former footballer who moved to Canada as a young child, said: “I see they’re both bringing a type of game that is not common right now on the circuit.

“I see that they bring a flair that is very unique for them. I’m glad that they’re touching the Asian community. I think that’s a huge opportunity in the women’s game.

“I think it’s just positive for the game. Obviously I want Leylah to win. That goes without saying. But I just think that the match-up and what we’re seeing, those two ladies are touching a lot of young girls.

“I’m getting messages about, ‘Please pass this to Leylah’, little girls saying, ‘You’re making us believe’. This can only be good for the tennis game and the WTA altogether.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQgwG_0bsahNZq00
Both Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have been given huge crowd support (Elise Amendola/AP) (AP)

Jorge, who taught himself the game, has been Fernandez’s main coach since she was dropped from the Canadian system as a young child.

But he stayed at home in Florida instead of travelling to New York and will watch the final on TV.

“I’m extremely superstitious,” he said. “My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the same shampoo on game day, using the same jeans on game day, I think the same socks and underwear. It’s taken it to a completely different level.

“It’s always been that way. It’s nothing new. It’s working, so let’s not ruin it. The last time I showed up to a final it was Acapulco when she made it to the final and she lost it. I was hating myself for a good two months afterwards.

“She knows that I’m supporting her from afar. I’ve mentioned in the past I’m in her heart and she’s in mine. When all of this is done, everybody who’s seen it from the stadium, fantastic. But I’m going to look at her right across the kitchen table when we’re going to have dinner and we’re going to be OK.”

Fernandez had never been beyond the third round at a slam before but she has put together a phenomenal giant-killing run, taking out two former champions in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber and top-five seeds Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.

The scenario in the final is different, though, with Fernandez finding herself as the more experienced and higher-ranked player.

Jorge praised Raducanu, saying: “Emma made the final because she earned her right to be in the final. Nobody gave it to her. What she did was absolutely fantastic, as well.

“If you focus on the fact that it’s a final, you’re playing another warrior in front of you, I don’t think the age, who it is or the ranking should even matter.”

Raducanu is being coached in New York by Andrew Richardson, who was one of her formative mentors at Bromley Tennis Centre and was chosen to accompany her to the United States rather than Nigel Sears, who had guided her to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Under the guiding hand of her father Ian, Raducanu has sought advice and instruction from a variety of coaches, rejecting perceived wisdom that too many voices hinders development.

Coach Matt James, who oversaw Raducanu’s progress for two years until last autumn, told the PA news agency: “It is quite different.

Going into the final it's almost making it too much to believe.

“I was lucky enough to do two years with Emma and we had different people coming in, almost consultants and people that would give their advice, and that’s just how they wanted it. Her dad and Emma just wanted the knowledge.

“She’s a bright girl and she can remember it and process it, and almost seeing it as the more the better rather than hearing the same thing over and over. They’ve stuck to their guns, which you’ve got to respect because it’s obviously worked out pretty well for them.”

James was part of Raducanu’s team at Wimbledon and has been rubbing his eyes with disbelief watching her performances from home.

The Welshman is now National Tennis Centre coach for the Lawn Tennis Association, which supports Raducanu through its Pro Scholarship Programme.

He said: “Just immensely proud watching her play and compete like she’s doing. It’s almost too much now. Going into the final it’s almost making it too much to believe.

“Up until then it’s kind of like, ‘Yeah, Emma is a pretty special talent’, but now saying out loud that she is in a grand slam final is just really bizarre and just more than we all expected I think.

“We knew that the tennis was there but to keep going physically and mentally for nine matches now (including qualifiers) is just quite incredible for her and the team that’s out there with her.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu opens up about her childhood in Vogue interview: ‘I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all’

Emma Raducanu is quickly becoming one of Britain’s most talented and exciting athletes.On Thursday, the 18-year-old made history when she beat Maria Sakkari in the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.If Raducanu wins in the final on Sunday, where she will play against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez, 19, she will become the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968.Speaking to British Vogue, Raducanu explained how playing tennis completely changed her life from a young age. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,”...
TENNIS
thefocus.news

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

Emma Raducanu is making a real name for herself in the world of tennis. She made an incredible run at Wimbledon in the summer, and now she’s competing at the US Open. But who are Emma Raducanu’s parents? Let’s meet her mom and dad. Emma Raducanu dream 2021 season. Emma...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? Briton takes on Leylah Fernandez in historic all-teenage US Open final

Emma Raducanu will aim to become the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in a historic US Open final. Raducanu became the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final after she emphatically defeated the 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York in the early hours of Friday morning. At 18, Raducanu is the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999 and her upcoming meeting with 19-year-old Fernandez is also the first Grand Slam final...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was told to GIVE UP on tennis and focus on school by her teacher as the Canadian now prepares to battle Britain's Emma Raducanu for glory in New York

At any other Grand Slam in any other year, Leylah Fernandez would be the women’s finalist hogging the headlines. Just like Emma Raducanu, the world No 73 is a Canadian-born teenager of mixed heritage who has defied her lowly ranking by reaching the US Open showpiece. And while Raducanu has reached the final without dropping a set, Fernandez’s own remarkable run has seen her swat aside three of the world’s top five.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
Birmingham Star

US Open: Emma Raducanu creates history

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): Emma Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's singles final on Saturday (local time) to become the first British woman to win the title in 53 years. She is also the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Canada#Wta#Canadian#Romanian#Chinese#Ecuadorian#Peruvian#Filipino#Asian#Pro Scholarship Programme
AOL Corp

Venus Williams, 41, responds to pressure she faces to start a family: ‘I’m not desperate’

Venus Williams has a long list of accomplishments — on top of her nearly three-decade-long tennis career, she holds two degrees that she's earned on the side and has launched three companies along the way. But at 41, the athlete is still facing pressure to settle down in a more traditional way, with a significant other and children of her own — something that she's in no rush to do.
TENNIS
olympics.com

Sania Mirza, Zhang Shuai let lead slip to lose in Luxembourg Open tennis quarter-finals

India’s Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai were knocked out of the women’s doubles event of the Luxembourg Open 2021 on Thursday. The Indo-Chinese pair, seeded second in the tournament, lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the quarter-finals to the unseeded Belgian team of Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck. The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Adam Peaty interview: ‘My obsession with sport and progression is unhealthy – I needed a rest’

In the months before Tokyo, Adam Peaty experienced something new and a little unnerving. Unlike the build-up to his first Olympics in Rio, he experienced days when he didn’t want to get out of bed at 6am to train, or force down his 8,000 calories, or feel his muscles burn in the gym. There were times when he didn’t want to swim any more. Peaty had always been absorbed by what he calls “the pursuit of excellence”. He saw pain as an occupational hazard, a temporary side-effect that dissipated and left behind a minuscule gain. That’s how he knew he...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy