Randolph Health hits ICU capacity: ‘All beds are full right now’

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County’s only hospital is out of space in its intensive care unit, with few beds available to patients on other floors. “It’s a challenge. I think all health care systems right now are really being challenged. We’re short-staffed, there’s an influx of patients, and what we’re seeing is an influx of COVID patients and they’re staying longer because they’re sicker,” said April Thornton, Randolph Health’s vice president of public relations and marketing.