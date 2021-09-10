CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Regional Health suspends all elective surgeries and procedures in Surgical Services, Endoscopy Center and Outpatient Cath Lab

 8 days ago

Due to the continued surge in hospitalizations, and in an effort to conserve and reallocate critical resources, such as staff, hospital beds and medical equipment and supplies, Columbus Regional Hospital has made the decision to cancel all elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures as of Monday, September 13, 2021. The health...

