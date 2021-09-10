CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
alternative to galaxy watch 4

Hi, I don't know if it's the right place, but I think there are here lots of guys who know many things about smartwatches. I've never had one, i want one, watch 4 was in my plan blood pressure is perfect because I'm hypertensive and I have to survey my BP , but autonomy make me think more. it will be a problem for me, is there an alternative ? any advice is welcome, thanks a lot. by the way, I have a Huawei p30 pro, ready to change if needed !

Android Headlines

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 4 Band Made of Recyclable Apple Peel

Samsung took the wraps off six new limited edition watch band sets made of apple peel for the recently launched Galaxy Watch 4. Unlike conventional replacement bands, these are made of eco-friendly and recyclable materials such. Inspiration for these watch bands comes from fashion designer Sami Miró, known for her projects with similar materials.
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
mobilesyrup.com

Get over $100 off the Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic if you trade-in an old device

Looking to up your watch game? Samsung Canada is currently running a trade-in promotion that can save you some major bucks on its latest Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic. Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘danzerino,’ you can trade in an old watch at the time of ordering and get an immediate credit of $100 on your purchase. Follow the steps below:
Android Central

First 8 things to do on your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has quickly become the best Android smartwatch, bringing the best of Tizen and Wear OS together in one watch. While there are still rough edges to work out, it's the best wearable experience we've seen in the Android ecosystem to date. After getting the watch...
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Apple Watch 7: Every rumored difference between smartwatches

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is taking on Apple's smartwatches as it adds the new Google Wear OS. But how will the Android watch hold up against the upcoming Apple Watch 7? Although it's fun to compare the two rival smartwatches' specs, most people will pick the one that matches their current operating system, especially since you need an iPhone to use the latest Apple Watch and an Android phone for the Galaxy Watch. But if you like bragging to your friends about which watch is superior, read on.
SamMobile

New Galaxy Watch 4 update improves the virtual touch bezel feature

Samsung launched two versions of its latest Galaxy smartwatch. There’s the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which comes with a physical rotating bezel and is a sequel to the Galaxy Watch 3, and then there’s the regular Galaxy Watch 4, which replaces the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as Samsung’s sportier smartwatch offering.
SamMobile

Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Pay in markets where Samsung Pay is M.I.A.

Google is bringing its mobile payment platform to Wear OS in more countries, which means Galaxy Watch 4 users now have an alternative to Samsung Pay. Even better, Google Pay just went live for Wear OS in several countries where Samsung Pay has yet to be released. Following the recent...
Android Central

What is a BIA sensor and how does it work on the Galaxy Watch 4?

There's a lot to unpack when understanding what's new with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. In addition to being the first device on the new Wear OS 3 platform, it also offers impressive performance and even better health tracking. However, with all these upgrades and improvements, some might overlook the newest feature on teh Samsung Galaxy Watch — its 4 BIA sensor.
SamMobile

Galaxy Z3 lineup, Buds 2, and Watch 4 wearables are now live in Thailand

After a couple of successful weeks of pre-orders, Samsung’s entire product lineup unveiled at the August Galaxy Unpacked event is now available for purchase outright in Thailand. Of course, the product lineup consists of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch series.
SamMobile

One of the best Tizen apps is now available on Galaxy Watch 4

The PPT Controller app might not have (re-)launched alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series back in August, but it’s not getting left behind. Namely, Samsung has just finished porting the said mobile tool to the next generation of its wearables. Meaning if you proceed to the Play Store right now, you should be able to download the PPT Controller app for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
SlashGear

Galaxy Watch 4 touch bezel fix lands in time for new slideshow app

For quite some time, Samsung’s smartwatches were defined by a unique physical control that some regarded as more useful than the Apple Watch’s digital crown. Recently, however, the Galaxy Watch’s signature rotating bezel faded into the background, appearing only in some “Classic” models. For most models, Samsung opted to use a “virtual” touch bezel that relied on touch-sensitive areas around the edge of the screen. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 4’s implementation was apparently buggy, but, fortunately, Samsung just pushed a fix in time for the arrival of a new app that could utilize this feature.
xda-developers

Phone Samsung Health App Won't Sync with Galaxy Watch 4

I have a question regarding sync between Samsung Health (not SHM) and GW4. Does Galaxy Watch 4 requires Samsung Health android app version 6.17+ in order to work? Since my phone (Xperia Z5) is stuck on android 7 officially, my Samsung Health app is also stuck on version 6.15.6.001. I have made few attempts to register manually through Samsung Health by tapping on Galaxy Watch4 register button in the accessories menu ( ≡ > Accessories > Galaxy Watch4 > Register) but it fails to find the watch.
Phone Arena

Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. By no means Samsung's best overall wearable device after the release of the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, last year's Galaxy Watch 3 is still arguably one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy... at the right price.
xda-developers

PPT Controller for the Galaxy Watch 4 lets you control slideshows from your smartwatch

After launching the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic early last month, Samsung has released a couple of software updates for the smartwatches with a few new features. The updates have introduced a few new features to the smartwatches and enabled some features previously available on older Tizen models. To further enhance the experience, Samsung has now started updating some of its old wearable apps to support the new Galaxy Watch 4 duo.
Android Headlines

The Touch Bezel On Your Galaxy Watch 4 Should Work Better Now

The Galaxy Watch 4 is starting to get an update that brings a very particular improvement – a fix for the touch bezel issues. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 earlier this Summer, launching in two different models. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While the Classic variant has the rotating bezel from past devices, Samsung instead opts for the touch bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4.
9to5Google

Galaxy Watch 4’s latest Wear OS update fixes touch bezel issues

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is now out on the market, and it’s getting its first update since landing on customer’s wrists. This week’s update is for the Galaxy Watch 4 specifically and delivers improved performance of the touch bezel. Rolling out now to Galaxy Watch 4 devices in the United...
