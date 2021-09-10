alternative to galaxy watch 4

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is taking on Apple's smartwatches as it adds the new Google Wear OS. But how will the Android watch hold up against the upcoming Apple Watch 7? Although it's fun to compare the two rival smartwatches' specs, most people will pick the one that matches their current operating system, especially since you need an iPhone to use the latest Apple Watch and an Android phone for the Galaxy Watch. But if you like bragging to your friends about which watch is superior, read on.

