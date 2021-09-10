alternative to galaxy watch 4
Hi, I don't know if it's the right place, but I think there are here lots of guys who know many things about smartwatches. I've never had one, i want one, watch 4 was in my plan blood pressure is perfect because I'm hypertensive and I have to survey my BP , but autonomy make me think more. it will be a problem for me, is there an alternative ? any advice is welcome, thanks a lot. by the way, I have a Huawei p30 pro, ready to change if needed !forum.xda-developers.com
