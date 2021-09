Duffy (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Duffy resumed throwing off a mound last weekend, and manager Dave Roberts called Friday's throwing session a "big one." The left-hander has been sidelined since mid-July due to a left flexor strain, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him progress to facing hitters soon if Friday's bullpen goes well. He's unlikely to require much time to build up his workload since he's slated to serve as a long reliever once he's activated.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO