Falls Church, VA

Editorial: Our Endorsement for Council, School Board

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 8 days ago

More and more, given the last year’s pandemic, voter registration mobilizations and changes to the law, voters in Virginia are enjoying greater opportunities to cast their ballot for this November’s election earlier and more conveniently. As a result, those in the City of Falls Church (who routinely produce the highest voter turnout in all Virginia) have a wide range of options to vote beginning just next week, starting Friday, Sept. 17.

