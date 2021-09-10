CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over, Max and Fido: Fauci is becoming a popular pet name

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFauci is under my desk. He isn't wearing a mask; he never does. He doesn't social distance or wash his hands frequently - because he doesn't have any. I'm not the only one who thought it would be funny, inspiring and memorable to name my pandemic pet after the most prominent science guy since, perhaps, Einstein (the name, by the way of George Clooney's late cocker spaniel). Fauci is gaining popularity as a name for pets, according to Rover.com, achieving "honorable mention" on its most popular list of 2020. Also on the rise, dogs named after Fauci's foe: Covi, Rona and Corona. Alas, Rand and Trump did not make the cut.

