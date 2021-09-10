Move over, Max and Fido: Fauci is becoming a popular pet name

Getting your family ready to evacuate in an emergency can feel like a huge process. But don't forget Fido!. Evacuating during a natural disaster can feel pretty hectic for families. Pet owners have one more family members to worry about while they get everyone loaded into the car, including their four-legged companions. Some pets may be easier to load into the car than others -- Small animals can get picked up and put in the car in their regular cages or picked up and put into a smaller cage. However, transporting pets in an emergency can be rather difficult, especially with larger animals, like cats and dogs, which can be hard to get into a pet carrier.

