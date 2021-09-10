Southaven has rudest drivers in State of Mississippi, study says

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Southaven has the rudest drivers in the State of Mississippi.

A new study by a website called insurify.com said drivers in Southaven are 30 percent ruder than other cities in the state.

FOX13 looked into how the website did its research and how Desoto County drivers are reacting.

The study ranked drivers for different infractions like failure to stop, failure to yield, tailgating, improper passing, hit and runs and street racing. Larry Boyce of Hernando said that about sums up Southaven drivers

“That’s a very true statement,” Boyce said. “Inconsiderate and self-centered and preoccupied behind the wheel, so that makes them number one in the state of Mississippi,” Boyce told FOX13.

However, Southaven’s Sabrina Rash said the study isn’t fair. She points the finger at Tennessee drivers even though the study used insurance applications from Southaven.

“You know, we can’t stop people from travelling, so I mean a lot of people have moved here from Tennessee to Southaven so that’s probably why people think it’s the Southaven area, but it’s really the people that moved here,” Rash said

On a positive note, the study says Southaven drivers are still 15 percent nicer than drivers on the national average.

