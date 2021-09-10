CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven has rudest drivers in State of Mississippi, study says

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Southaven has the rudest drivers in the State of Mississippi.

A new study by a website called insurify.com said drivers in Southaven are 30 percent ruder than other cities in the state.

FOX13 looked into how the website did its research and how Desoto County drivers are reacting.

The study ranked drivers for different infractions like failure to stop, failure to yield, tailgating, improper passing, hit and runs and street racing. Larry Boyce of Hernando said that about sums up Southaven drivers

“That’s a very true statement,” Boyce said. “Inconsiderate and self-centered and preoccupied behind the wheel, so that makes them number one in the state of Mississippi,” Boyce told FOX13.

However, Southaven’s Sabrina Rash said the study isn’t fair. She points the finger at Tennessee drivers even though the study used insurance applications from Southaven.

“You know, we can’t stop people from travelling, so I mean a lot of people have moved here from Tennessee to Southaven so that’s probably why people think it’s the Southaven area, but it’s really the people that moved here,” Rash said

On a positive note, the study says Southaven drivers are still 15 percent nicer than drivers on the national average.

Comments / 11

Cobra Command
7d ago

Goodman Rd is a nightmare. No insurance, fake drive out tags, waving guns when they pull out in front of you. So many don't know the meaning of a passing lane on 61. Turn signals appear to be optional. I thought the old people in Florida were bad drivers.. Ladarious and Lakeshia need to learn how to drive before they head south. It is white people too. This whole area is filled with retards of all color. I have seen all this by everyone. This article is really no surprise.

Reply(1)
5
Mollee Malone
7d ago

most of those in southaven come from memphis sooooo is it really southaven drivers or drivers from memphis in southaven?

Reply
5
 

