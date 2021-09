In the framework of the Apple Event , Microsoft confirmed that Apple's M1 chip "is not a compatible scenario" for Windows 11 , as reported by The Register . Previously, users using Windows on Mac did this through systems or applications such as Parallels Desktop. However, now everything seems to indicate that with the new chip from the apple company this will not be possible either in a virtualized way, or with direct installations.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO