Dylan Moore in left field for Mariners on Friday night

American Home Furniture Game of the Week, Cheerleaders of the Week. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District play started for some teams while lower classifications squared off with higher ones. The La Cueva Bears and Sandia Matadors started league play and it was a good night for La Cueva who improved their record to 4-1. The Bears blanked the Matadors 35-0. It was Class 6A vs. Class 5A in Artesia as the Bulldogs hosted the top team in the state, Cleveland Storm. Cleveland was a category five hurricane that left Artesia in a tropical depression, beating the Bulldogs 70-29. Game of the Week saw another battle of classifications as the Class 6A Cibola Cougars took on the Los Lunas Tigers of Class 5A. Los Lunas improved to 5-0 with a 26-19 victory over Cibola.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO