CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dylan Moore in left field for Mariners on Friday night

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moore will operate left field after Jose Marmolejos was benched against lefty Madison Bumgarner. numberFire's models project Moore to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore starting for Seattle Sunday

The Seattle Mariners listed Dylan Moore as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moore will bat eighth and cover left field while Jose Marmolejos takes a seat. Moore has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.6 fantasy points against the Diamondbacks.
MLB
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore absent from Mariners' lineup versus Red Sox

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Moore started the last two games and three of the past four. Jake Fraley, who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game, is replacing Moore in left field and hitting seventh.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Dylan Moore
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
Yuma Daily Sun

Friday Night Rewind: Week 2

The second week of high school football in Yuma is in the books and welcome back to another edition of Friday Night Rewind. Despite the Yuma programs combining for a 1-3 record this week, there are plenty of positives for teams to build on. A few observations I saw Friday night from the four teams in town.
YUMA, AZ
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Fanduel
Omak Chronicle

Backyard Brawl set for Friday night

OKANOGAN – The Backyard Brawl rivalry football game between Okanogan and Omak is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The two teams last met Nov. 1, 2019, when Omak won, 41-13, at home and claimed the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club trophy and mid-valley gridiron bragging rights. “We’re...
OKANOGAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Football Friday Night – Week 5

American Home Furniture Game of the Week, Cheerleaders of the Week. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District play started for some teams while lower classifications squared off with higher ones. The La Cueva Bears and Sandia Matadors started league play and it was a good night for La Cueva who improved their record to 4-1. The Bears blanked the Matadors 35-0. It was Class 6A vs. Class 5A in Artesia as the Bulldogs hosted the top team in the state, Cleveland Storm. Cleveland was a category five hurricane that left Artesia in a tropical depression, beating the Bulldogs 70-29. Game of the Week saw another battle of classifications as the Class 6A Cibola Cougars took on the Los Lunas Tigers of Class 5A. Los Lunas improved to 5-0 with a 26-19 victory over Cibola.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 3

Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky. Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were canceled across Kentucky as of Friday afternoon. Sports. Touchdown Friday Night: Aug. 20 scores. Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT. Here's Kent, Kendrick and...
HIGH SCHOOL
expressnews.com

Yordan Alvarez back in lineup in left field

Two days after suffering a painful-looking leg injury, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez started in left field in place of Michael Brantley for Monday’s series opener against the Mariners and left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. Alvarez was removed from Saturday’s game against the Padres after he fouled a ball off his left...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jose Marmolejos in left field for Seattle on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jose Marmolejos is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marmolejos will start in left after Dylan Moore was given the night off in Arizona. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Humberto Castellanos, our models project Marmolejos to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the...
MLB
Nisqually Valley News

Tornados Ready for Friday Night Lights

The Yelm football team is ready for a return to a normal sports schedule as they prepare for nine league games in the regular season before postseason play. Just days before the Tornados’ first game on Sept. 3 against Lincoln High School, head coach Jason Ronquillo said he’s excited for what’s to come this year.
YELM, WA
WYSH AM 1380

Smokies to host UT Night Friday

(Smokies press release) Tennessee Smokies host fan-favorite UT Night, presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, this Friday, September 10 with current University of Tennessee Baseball players in attendance to meet and greet with fans. Players will be available from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm in the first base entranceway for photos and autographs. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the first pitch is slated for 7:00 pm.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy