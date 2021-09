Bellinger won't start Saturday against the Reds, as he's dealing with a non-displaced rib fracture, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. The injury stems from an outfield collision with Gavin Lux in the Dodgers' previous series against the Diamondbacks. Bellinger started Friday's game but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He hasn't been placed on the injured list, so the Dodgers presumably think the injury is minor enough that he should be able to return soon, though exactly when that will happen is unclear. Chris Taylor returns from a neck injury to start in center field Friday.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO