Wally Kennedy: Spirit of Halloween store readies for costume season

When I was a kid, being a hobo was an easy costume to throw together for Halloween. A beat-up felt hat, a stick with a bag of clothing tied to the end of it and some clothes with patches on them would do the trick every time. Visualize The Grapes of Wrath with a touch of Beverly Hillbillies.

Let’s be clear: There’s something noble about being a hobo, when compared with — let’s say — a tramp or a bum. A hobo is someone who travels from place to place looking for work. A tramp travels, but does not work. A bum does neither. and who could resist giving candy to a miniature hobo as opposed to a tramp or a bum?

I recently did a walkabout in the new Spirit of Halloween store at Northpark Mall. The store is occupying about one third of the former Sears store. The entrance to the store is on the north side of the building.

Maybe I missed it, but I don’t think I saw a costume in the store that resembled a hobo. Kids today probably aren’t as familiar with the concept of the hobo as kids were in my day. What I did see in the store was an incredible collection of costumes for people of all ages.

There’s a section for the Harry Potter characters. There are sections for Steampunk, Beetlejuice and Cruella. If you are looking for a costume to be a gladiator, an astronaut, a mobster or pirate, you can find them here. If you are looking for costume accessories, such as a sword, a fancy belt, fangs or a helmet to complete a costume you already have, you can find it here.

Someone went to a lot of effort setting up this store to promote the purchase of outdoor Halloween decor. It’s impressive. COVID-19 caused a downturn of 8% in Halloween sales, the second-biggest spending holiday for retailers, from 2019 to 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. Still, 2020 saw more than $8 billion in Halloween sales. But more money was spent on home decor last year than ever before.

Annabel Hill, district manager for Spirit of Halloween, told me the store was assembled over the course of nine days. The store will stay open for a couple of days past Halloween.

“This store is so much larger than the previous stores we have had here in Joplin,” she said. “This gives us more room for more products.”

Spirit of Halloween will open 1,425 stores this year, up 25 from last year.

In 2006, the company launched a program called Spirit of Children to raise money in-store for children’s hospitals. The program annually celebrates Halloween at hospital locations, supplying costumes and decorations for the events. Since 2007, Spirit of Children has raised over $29 million in donations. Spirit of Children has raised $71,248 for Mercy Hospital Joplin since 2011.

Hours vary from day to day, but the store is usually open by 11 a.m. and closes at the latest by 9 p.m. Check the company’s website for discount coupons that can be applied toward a purchase.

New boutique

Treasure Point Discount Clothing is quickly closing in on its opening date in a storefront at Chase Colton Plaza, 420 N. Range Line Road.

Katie Booth and her husband, Jeremy, of Sarcoxie, are opening the shop after a rough go of it last year in Carthage, but the pandemic was too much.

“We tried to make a go of it, but the virus shut us down,” Katie Booth said. “We couldn’t hang on. We thought that a new location, closer to Northpark Mall with higher visibility and traffic, would help.’’

They opened their first shop in January 2020 on the square in Carthage. It would close by August.

The new boutique will offer both new and used clothing for all age groups, including a section for maternity clothing and novelty T-shirts. The shop also will offer jewelry, soaps, candles, sunglasses, purses and other accessories.

The shop, which is a lot larger than their previous storefront on the square, Katie Booth said, has two spacious changing areas.

Look for this boutique to open at any time.