Joe Salisbury sunk his British rival Jamie Murray to claim the US Open men’s doubles title in New York alongside partner Rajeev Ram.Salisbury and Ram recovered from a sluggish opening set to beat Murray and Bruno Soares 3-6 6-2 6-2 and add to the Australian Open crown they won in 2020.It was the first time two British men had faced each other in a grand slam men’s doubles final in the Open era.Salisbury said: “It’s my first time playing on Arthur Ashe, and to have won this with Rajeev is amazing. It’s a dream come true. I’ve got to say...

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO