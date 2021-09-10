CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Billings students return for fall semester

By Brandon Warren
 8 days ago
In-person classes for the fall 2021 semester began at Montana State University Billings on Wednesday.

Classes were in-person in spring 2021 semester, but this, semester there is more scheduled activities outside of class, and around campus.

“The energy on campus is just amazing. It is just so exciting. I can’t even put it into words how excited I am,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.

Masks are not required at the school but are encouraged. The school also offers flexible online classes for those who choose or need to attend class remotely.

“We offer something that’s called high flex, which means a student can choose the modality in which they want to access their educational experience. So maybe on Monday they have a conflict and have to be out of town, they can access class remotely and make sure they don’t miss anything but still be able to engage in class live whenever they want,” said Hicswa.

With more to do on campus, students are also looking forward to being back in school.

“I'm really excited to be back on campus and be able to interact with everybody. It’s going to be really nice to have in-person classes again,” said Brooke Rector, a junior at MSUB.

Rector added that the events outside of class are the things she is most excited for this semester.

