CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Power County, ID

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Power by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POWER COUNTY At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 12 miles southeast of Neeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Pauline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
City
Rockland, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#16 39 00
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy