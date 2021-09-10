Severe Weather Statement issued for Power by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-10 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POWER COUNTY At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 12 miles southeast of Neeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Pauline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
