Cache County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Weber...southeastern Cache...central Rich and northeastern Morgan Counties through 530 PM MDT At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of North Ogden, or 20 miles east of Ogden, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodruff and Causey Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

