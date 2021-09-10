Mexico reports 14,233 new COVID-19 cases, 699 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 14,233 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 699 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,494,232 and the death toll to 266,849.

Health officials have previously said that the numbers are likely significantly higher than those recorded. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Leslie Adler)