Voting in the Russian parliamentary elections begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, and it’s one of the strangest elections Russia has seen in a long history of rotten elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party is struggling to preserve its absolute majority in the Duma, with the state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center recording a historic low of 29 percent public support. Putin’s party is still far ahead of the second place Communist Party, at almost 17 percent, but is anticipated to get a much lower share of the vote than in 2016, when it won 343 of the Duma’s 450 seats.

