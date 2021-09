2020 record: 7-2 Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald. After falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in 2020, the Wildcats started off the 2021 season with a 38-21 loss to Michigan State. Northwestern could not hold back the rushing attack of Michigan State, which was led by junior running back Kenneth Walker III with 264 yards and four touchdowns. Northwestern will look to have a bounce-back game Saturday against Indiana State, which began its season with a 26-21 victory against Eastern Illinois.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO