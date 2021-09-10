CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile County, AL

Appeals Upholds Rape, Sodomy Convictions in Mobile County

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — A Mobile County man had his conviction upheld after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction on August 27, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFfBg_0bsacbQ100 Frederick Antoine Tate, 45, was convicted of first-degree rape and sodomy on December 12, 2020, by the Mobile County Circuit Court. Tate was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for rape and sodomy.

Alabama Attorney General’s Office released a statement that said Tate’s DNA was identified in a rape kit that tied him to a rape that took place on December 20, 1997. Reports reveal that the victim left work and walked home when a man she did not recognize approached her and threatened her with a gun, subsequently forcing himself on her.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections website, Tate has been imprisoned for rape charges twice before: once in 1999 and again in 2004. He is currently incarcerated at the Easterling Correctional Center located in Barbour County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police issue critical missing person alert

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a Birmingham man. According to the Birmingham Police Department, James Jones, 67, was last seen on Saturday, September 18, around 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man killed in Lamar County Crash

From The Tribune staff reports LAMAR COUNTY — A Vernon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident occurred at approximately  9:17 p.m. on Friday, September 17, claiming the life of 58-year-old Randy Adams. Adams was killed when his 2007 Ford F-150 left the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police Department host Community Wellness Day

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach & Public Education Division will be hosting a Community Wellness Day Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park. Available at the event: Nutrition and Fitness Information Mental Health and Drug Abuse Resources Healthcare Vendors Zumba and Group […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer prison inmate found unresponsive in cell

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found unresponsive inside his cell, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, on Saturday, September 11 at 12:02 p.m. The Alabama Department of Corrections report states that 22-year-old La’Ricky Shama Scott, who was convicted in 2019 for discharging a gun into […]
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kit#The Tribune#Montgomery
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham detectives need help identifying man in connection with a robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest. According to the Birmingham Police Department, two males robbed a female victim of her personal belongings. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigate homicide

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Birmingham man was killed during a reported assault, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, September 12 at 3:51 a.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office report says that Maurice Dewayne Carter, 31, was shot during an assault at the 200 block of 18th Avenue NW in […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies victim in Homewood homicide

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of an apparent Friday afternoon homicide. The victim, Johnnie Will Anderson III, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on the 100 block of Aspen Circle in Homewood, according to the Homewood Police Department’s original report. The death is […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Man killed in Leeds wreck identified

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS  — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed during a late Monday morning wreck. Kenneth Randall Akins, 67, of Jasper died when the white Ford Econoline van he was driving veered from roadway, crossed a ditch, continued up a hill and finally rolled over. The vehicle […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Winston County

From The Tribune staff reports WINSTON COUNTY — A Winfield teen’s vehicle collided with a Freightliner on Monday, September 13, at 1:28 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the 19-year-old victim’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruz crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Freightliner driven by 31-year-old Brandon Lindsey of […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies search for missing Pinson boy

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing Pinson boy. Deshun Author Johnson Jr., 13, was last seen leaving home on September 9, while wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and black Nike flip-flops, according to a poster released by JCSO. He was also caarrying a brown […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy