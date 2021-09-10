Remembering 9/11: Antoinette Essa watched in horror

RICHMOND, Va. -- I was working at NBC 12 and as we watched the first twin tower in flames and someone said in the newsroom, 'that wasn’t an accident, I think it’s terrorism.'

Then in horror, we watched as the second plane hit the twin tower and everything seemed to go in slow motion.

We were all in shock and stood still watching every minute of coverage on national TV.

