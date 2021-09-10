CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Remembering 9/11: Antoinette Essa watched in horror

By Antoinette Essa
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m72oM_0bsacUBo00

RICHMOND, Va. -- I was working at NBC 12 and as we watched the first twin tower in flames and someone said in the newsroom, 'that wasn’t an accident, I think it’s terrorism.'

Then in horror, we watched as the second plane hit the twin tower and everything seemed to go in slow motion.

We were all in shock and stood still watching every minute of coverage on national TV.

Join us this week as we Remember 9/11: 20 Years Later with unique reports and recollections from our award-winning storytellers on social media, WTVR.com, and television.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CREATORS

    More
    Related
    KCTV 5

    PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11

    A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them.
    BROOKLYN, NY
    Waynesboro Record-Herald

    Watch live: Remembering the victims of 9/11

    On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we are remembering the lives of those lost: the 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center in New York City, the 184 people who were killed at the Pentagon in Washington and the 40 souls lost on United Flight 93 that crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    SHANKSVILLE, PA
    The Free Press

    Locals remember watching 9/11 unfold

    Elida Ascencio thought her parents were watching a movie when she saw the World Trade Center collapse. Now a Mankato resident, Ascencio lived just 30 miles from New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. She was in first grade and did not understand then the gravity of that day. “I...
    MANKATO, MN
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Richmond, VA
    WMTW

    Watch Live: 9/11 - Always Remember

    Sept. 11, 2001, was a single day that changed lives here in Maine and around the world. So many people remember exactly where they were when our country was attacked by terrorists. Tonight, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Watch 9/11 - Always Remember in the video player...
    POLITICS
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #9 11#Nbc#Television#Nbc 12#Wtvr Com
    FOX2Now

    Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sister

    CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For the first time since Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip, we are hearing from one of her boyfriend’s family members. “Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a clip. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”
    CHICAGO, IL
    Hello Magazine

    Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

    Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
    CELEBRITIES
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Social Media
    NewsBreak
    Terrorism
    The Independent

    Teen surfer in Florida attacked by shark in chilling video

    A 16-year-old teen on holiday in Florida was bitten in the arm by a shark, while bystanders looked on in alarm and a photographer filmed the attack.The chilling video shows surfer Doyle Nielson paddling on his board at around 1.20pm on 9 September in New Smyrna beach, also known as the unofficial shark-bite capital of the world.The six-foot-long shark’s fin can briefly be seen out of the water as it approaches Doyle. The shark soon after attacks the teen surfer and bites his right arm.“It felt like someone on their surfboard had come full speed directly at me and...
    ANIMALS
    Wrestling-edge.com

    WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Racist’ Attack

    Marty Jannetty is always a subject to controversy owing to everything he says on his posts on social media. Marty Jannetty made headlines for the wrong reasons last year when he admitted to killing a man when he was a teenager. The man attempted to sexually assault him. Jannetty, later on, said it was just a professional wrestling angle.
    WWE
    wabcradio.com

    VIDEO: NYC man says he and his family kicked out Brooklyn pizzeria for not having vaccination card

    BROOKLYN, NY – Video of a man being denied service with two small children in a New York City restaurant over not providing his covid-19 vaccine card is now going viral. The video was posted on the Instagram page, @savingsovereignty. The man in the video goes by goes by Ray Valez. The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday at Juliana’s Pizza in Brooklyn. In the video, you can hear Valez saying that he is being discriminated against and refuses to leave after the worker there refuses him service for not showing his proof of vaccination card.
    BROOKLYN, NY
    WTVR CBS 6

    WTVR CBS 6

    15K+
    Followers
    3K+
    Post
    4M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy