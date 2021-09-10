CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court affirmed murder conviction in Houston County

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
From The Tribune Staff Reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Quderius Ramon Robinson, 26, for murder on Friday, August 27.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Robinson was convicted in Houston County Circuit Court on June 16, 2020, for the murder of Alicia Kelly. Reports say that Kelly was found strangled to death in her bathroom.

Reportedly, Robinson gave three different statements to the police. He blamed two other individuals responsible for Kelly’s murder; however, these claims were rejected by the jury, and Robinson was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Robinson wanted his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Robinson’s conviction.

