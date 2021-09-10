CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Public Schools superintendent gets full license back

By Sean Philip Cotter
Boston Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, myriad school-age teens are delighted to finally get their licenses, and the freedom that comes with them. But at the start of this school year, no one in Boston Public Schools might be happier to get her license than the person in charge: Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who will be able to keep doing her job after a bizarre turn of events left her without the full ability to run the district for a few weeks.

