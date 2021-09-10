CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev powers way into second U.S. Open final

 8 days ago

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached his second career U.S. Open final with a dominating 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday at New York.

Medvedev racked up 12 aces in the semifinal match and also staged a second-set rally while dispatching the 21-year-old Canadian in two hours and four minutes.

Medvedev will face either top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia or fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final. Djokovic and Zverev are facing off in the other semifinal on Friday night.

Medvedev had 37 winners and 25 unforced errors while returning to the final. The 25-year-old Russian lost a five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal in 2019.

“Last time was a crazy match,” Medvedev said in a courtside interview of the final against Nadal. “If it’s going to be the same match on Sunday, I just hope I can win this time.”

Overall, it will be Medvedev’s third career Grand Slam final. He also lost in the Australian Open final to Djokovic earlier this year.

Auger-Aliassime hit just 17 winners while committing a whopping 39 unforced errors. His serving was also an issue, as he had four aces and 10 double faults.

Auger-Aliassime had a solid chance to even the match at a set apiece when he held a 5-2 advantage in the second set. He had two set points in the ninth game but Medvedev fought them off. It was part of a five-game winning streak that delivered Medvedev a two-set lead.

Medvedev then sailed through the final set. He won 11 of the final 13 games.

“He had two set points so the only thing I was thinking about was, ‘I’m going to make you play,'” Medvedev said of the pivotal second set. “At 5-4 I knew it was the most important points of the match where I had to do everything at my best, even more than before, because it was a moment where I could break him mentally.”

–Field Level Media

Sports
