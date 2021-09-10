CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Wild hogs causing destruction in Jacksonville's Sweetwater neighborhood

By Briana Ray-Turner
First Coast News
First Coast News
 8 days ago
The residents believe it may be because of all the new construction being done in the area.

Doesn't Matter
7d ago

Thats because they continue to build on Skinners and Davis's land and that land is full of wild animals . Also in an area the size of Duval county with the amount of people that live here , we have only had a handful of skunk ape sightings and they all been in that area .

Brooks Ashcraft
7d ago

Well the neighborhood invaded on there land first, So what do you expect?

