According to online metrics tracker FlixPatrol, one specific DC Comics movie is being watch almost non-stop around the globe. As the site reports, the animated adaptation of DC's Batman: The Killing Joke is the #1 streamed movie in at least 20 different countries (though not the US where recent release Malignant continues to rule). Viewers in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Venezuela, and many more have watched the 2016 animated movie enough to make it the top title on HBO in their respective countries. In fact the reported metrics are so high that Batman: The Killing Joke is the top title for HBO worldwide, despite not even cracking the top 10 in America.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO