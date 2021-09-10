Brazil announces data scope for final phase of Open Banking

How did Finicity get its start as an open banking platform?. Finicity was launched in 2000 with a vision to help individuals and families improve their financial health. We launched with Mvelopes, one of the first fintech budget apps, with data aggregation connections to around 1,200 financial institutions in the United States. As the years went by, we soon had one of the few fully connected, consumer-permissed, open banking platforms in the world — with integrations to more than 10,000 banks. Partnering with the banks as stewards of this data, Finicity worked closely with these FIs to ensure all concerns were addressed — highlighting a greater consumer-centric approach to accessing and protecting data. Those relationships led to our first data access agreements providing direct API access to consumer-permissioned data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO