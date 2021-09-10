Brazil announces data scope for final phase of Open Banking
Brazil's Central Bank has released the minimum scope of data for the final phase of the country's implementation of Open Banking. The Open Banking implementation started in Brazil in February 2021 as part of a broader modernization agenda for the financial services industry. Under the model, consumers have the right to access their financial data held by institutions via application programming interfaces (APIs) - and consent to the use of that data by third-parties for their benefit.www.zdnet.com
