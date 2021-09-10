J.Lo and Ben Affleck Make Their Official Return to the Red Carpet
Bennifer have made their official red carpet return since their early-aughts glory days—and in the kind of attire we hope to see J.Lo sport again down an eventual aisle. For their second Venice Film Festival appearance, rekindled lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pulled up to the premiere of Affleck's upcoming movie, The Last Duel wearing ultra elegant coordinating ensembles. Lopez stunned in an elegant white Georges Hobeika Couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit and jewel-studded neckline, paired with a matching bedazzled clutch and coordinated silver jewelry and heels. Meanwhile, Affleck looked sharp in a classic tuxedo over a ruffled white shirt.www.harpersbazaar.com
