CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

5-Ingredient Chocolate Caramel Cookie Bar Recipe

By Jessica Morone
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving homemade treats around the house is a great idea for when a craving for sweets strikes. While it can be tempting to simply pick up a ready-made package of mass-produced cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth (did you know there's a reason why some people have a bigger sweet tooth than others?), home baking doesn't have to be complicated — nor does it have to require dozens of ingredients and lots of time preparing, as Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking demonstrates with this 5-ingredient chocolate caramel cookie bar recipe.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
LAKELAND, FL
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bar#Milk Chocolate#Baking Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

The Ice Cream Flavor You Can Basically Only Get In Canada

When it comes to Canadian cuisine, a list of contributions from the United States' neighbor to the north that comes to mind might include familiar fare that is readily available stateside, like poutine, Tim Hortons' donuts, or even Labatt Blue. Interestingly, not all of the culinary staples from the Great White North have made their way to the U.S. As a matter of fact, one of these staples is an ice cream flavor that you might have a hard time finding anywhere outside of Canada.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Nostalgic Candy You Can Only Find In Wisconsin

Nostalgia is the yearning for feelings of the past. And sometimes, even foods we haven't seen, smelled, or tasted in years have the power to induce these gratifying sentiments, including indulgences like warm chocolate chip cookies, piping hot chicken pot pie, melty macaroni and cheese, and of course, lip-smackingly good candy.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

You Should Start Eating More Hard-Boiled Eggs. Here's Why

Eggs are a magical food. They can be prepared in a number of different ways — scrambled, sunny-side-up, poached, hard-boiled, over easy, whipped up as an omelet, baked into a quiche, basted, the list goes on. Eggs are rich in proteins and other essential vitamins and nutrients (per Healthline). They can be eaten during any time of the day, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert. They are the main component of several baked goods, too, acting as a leavening agent and binder. They are even used in some cocktails, believe it or not, including the ever-famous gin fizz.
SCIENCE
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy