New Sweden, ME

Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

By The Free Press
 8 days ago
NEW SWEDEN — A driver lost control of a motorcycle and crashed it Friday north of New Sweden, causing non-life threatening injuries to both himself and his passenger.

Danny Ray Gilman, 63, and his passenger, 64-year-old Mary Suzanne Gilman, both of Lake Crystal, were northbound on a Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 22 when the crash occurred at about 2 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Neither person wore a helmet, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.

They were taken to the Mankato hospital for treatment.

