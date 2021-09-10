Easy Nutella Mug Cake Recipe

Wine slushies have been officially making the rounds at summertime festivals, fairs, whimsical wine tastings, and backyard barbecues since 1984. That's when this sweet, icy, delicious mash-up of the convenience-store staple (Slurpees!) and good ole wine was first introduced at the New York State Fair, according to Syracuse.com. The only thing that we can't figure out is why it took so long, considering that the origin story for frozen margaritas dates back to 1971, according to Smithsonian Magazine, a time when frozen daiquiris, which were invented in the 1930s, could already have been considered "old-school." Or as Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, a plant-based dietitian and recipe developer, points out to us, "there are frozen margaritas and daiquiris, so why not enjoy a frozen wine drink to beat the heat?!"
