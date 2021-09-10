CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Easy Nutella Mug Cake Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay, do you have a sweet tooth that's hankering for a few bites of fresh, moist cake? And do you have less than seven minutes of spare time before you need to get on the road, onto that Zoom call, or onto the couch for your favorite show? (Meaning the two or three shows that still air at a specific time rather than via streaming, that is.)

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CABBAGE FIESTA SOUP

Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Milk#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Blue Sky Eating#Un
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
mashed.com

International Delight Just Made Your Favorite Candy An Iced Coffee Flavor

Whether you regularly add extras to your coffee or not, chances are you'll want to hear about the recent partnership between International Delight and The Hershey Company. According to its website, for over 40 years, International Delight has been perfecting the craft of dairy-free coffee creamers in an assortment of flavors. In the past decade, the company has also expanded to produce iced coffee among the lineup of products.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake Recipe

This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

Reese's First-Ever Holiday Flavor Innovation Combines 2 Classic Treats

The classic Reese's peanut butter cup is a candy that's pretty much perfect just the way it is, as it regularly winds up atop lists of everyone's favorite Halloween candies (or any other time of year candies). But that hasn't stopped the company from trying to improve upon success. The classic peanut butter cups have seen all types of fillings and flavors, from potato chips to pretzels to cups with no chocolate at all. But the one thing they've never done before is release a holiday flavor. Well, a Christmas holiday flavor, at least, since the marshmallow-topped Reese's cups are certainly a festive Easter treat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Hearts Of Palm Pasta Recipe

Step aside, zucchini noodles, because there's a new grain-free, plant-based pasta in town. And guess what? This pasta is a total game-changer, according to recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn. We're talking about "pasta" made from hearts of palm, which is "a vegetable taken from the inner core of certain palm trees," as explained by Hahn. This veggie is low in calories, and also "high in fiber, potassium, iron, and zinc, to name a few" and "tastes somewhere between artichoke hearts and asparagus."
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Apple Kugel Recipe

If you haven't yet tried kugel, then let us introduce you to one of the tastiest and most unique dishes that you will ever have the pleasure of enjoying. Kugel is a noodle dish that originated in Germany. It's composed of noodles, and it usually includes some sort of fruit and a dash of cinnamon. Recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with a fun spin on the kugel, adding some applesauce and cinnamon. It might sound like somewhat of a weird combination, but trust us when we tell you that it's incredible. As they say ... don't knock it 'til you try it! Not only is this dish incredibly tasty, but it's also super filling, which is always a win.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Easy Jerk Salmon Recipe

Of all the foods you could have for dinner, salmon ranks among the top choices for several reasons. Not only is the fish packed with nutrients, it also has an irresistibly rich flavor. There are many ways that you can prepare salmon, including grilling, baking, or even frying. And, because so many seasonings and foods complement salmon's flavor, it truly is one of the most versatile proteins out there.
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Moist Honey Cake Recipe

This moist honey cake is an ideal breakfast and sweet treat for any season. Rich, moist, and very delicious, here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup (60 ml) whiskey or rye (optional) 1 cup warm (240 ml) freshly brewed coffee or strong tea. 1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds or coconut...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Wine Slushie Recipe

Wine slushies have been officially making the rounds at summertime festivals, fairs, whimsical wine tastings, and backyard barbecues since 1984. That's when this sweet, icy, delicious mash-up of the convenience-store staple (Slurpees!) and good ole wine was first introduced at the New York State Fair, according to Syracuse.com. The only thing that we can't figure out is why it took so long, considering that the origin story for frozen margaritas dates back to 1971, according to Smithsonian Magazine, a time when frozen daiquiris, which were invented in the 1930s, could already have been considered "old-school." Or as Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, a plant-based dietitian and recipe developer, points out to us, "there are frozen margaritas and daiquiris, so why not enjoy a frozen wine drink to beat the heat?!"
FOOD & DRINKS
royalexaminer.com

Blueberry buckle: A quick and easy anytime cake

This sweet, tender cake comes together in minutes and can be eaten for dessert, as a breakfast coffee cake, or even a sweet snack. Fresh blueberries are perfect, but you can also use frozen berries — just bake for a few extra minutes to make sure the cake is done all the way through. The streusel topping adds some satisfying texture and contrast to the fluffy cake and soft blueberries.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

10 Easy Dinner Recipes for Beginners

If you don’t have a lot of confidence in the kitchen, not to worry! Instead, just keep cooking. Like any new skill, it’s all about practice. Good recipes help, too. With that in mind, we’ve curated a collection of 10 easy recipes that are suitable for new cooks. You’ll find a classic pasta with Bolognese sauce that doesn’t take all day, a not-too-spicy avocado and bean quesadilla, a sheet pan chicken dinner, and a simple pan-fried steak, among others. Here are a few tips to help you find success in the kitchen, regardless of the recipe:
RECIPES
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RECIPE: Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

7 Easy Roasted Butternut Squash Recipes

Roasted Butternut Squash Recipes – These delicious and easy roasted butternut squash recipes make wonderful sides and vegetarian mains for Fall dinners. Known for its creamy and sweet interior, butternut squash is delicious when roasted to enjoy stuffed, in soups, and more. Turn on your oven for these roasted butternut squash recipe ideas!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This No-Frills Chocolate Babka Recipe Is Easy, Moist, and Comforting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Shannon Sarna has made a name for herself as a true expert in traditional Jewish food. Every day my instagram feed has a photo, article, or recipe from @jewishfood — the handle for The Nosher blog that Shannon founded — about all of the traditional Jewish foods I love. Sometimes she features something I haven’t thought about in a while, such as kreplach or chocolate egg creams, and it takes me back to my childhood.
RECIPES
Parade

This Easy Halloween Cookie Cake Is Scary Good—and Customizable!

Halloween is right around the corner and every spooky party needs a few tasty and creative Halloween recipes. This fun Halloween Cookie Cake costs little to make, comes together quickly and will wow your guests. The hardest part is trying not to eat all the candy before it comes time to decorate. Plus, if you procrastinated on buying Halloween decorations, this easy cookie sandwich cake makes a boo-tiful party centerpiece!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy