Doreen: Where we stand after the 'War on America'
I really don’t know what to say about the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Of course, it was a horrific day in our nation’s history, and a reminder of what evil persists in our world. There are people out there that want to bring harm to Americans and others who enjoy the freedoms that we take for granted in the United States. Those terrorists will go to places we can’t even imagine and demonstrate an unbridled hatred, including the unprecedented suicide missions of flying of aircraft into buildings that were symbols of our American excellence.www.mrt.com
