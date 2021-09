Anthony Joshua admitted he must fight Tyson Fury before eventually retiring from boxing, believing the sport needs at least one bout between the British rivals to happen.Negotiations between the heavyweights’ camps stretched for months and a deal seemed on the verge of being finalised earlier this year, only for a United States arbitrator to rule Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.Fury is therefore scheduled to make the maiden defence of his WBC title in Las Vegas next month but, before then, Joshua is set to take on WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 at...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO