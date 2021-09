I walked down from my hotel room to the breakfast area, in Dothan, AL, to grab a bite before a meeting and the scenes on TV from that morning are now engrained in my memory forever. A thick plume of dark smoke rising out of the North tower of the World Trade Center. And then a few minutes later, I was horrified to see a plane crash into the South tower on live TV. Like many Americans, I know exactly where I was as the events of 9/11 unfolded.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO