Ekeler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against Washington after returning to a limited practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. We'll look for added context with regard to Ekeler's Week 1 status leading up to the contest, but fortunately for those considering the running back in fantasy lineups, the Chargers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. In the event that he's limited or out this weekend, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree are next up for the team's backfield touches.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO