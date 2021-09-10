CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xander Bogaerts will return from COVID-19 absence on Friday

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Bogaerts was one of 10 Red Sox players to test positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvpdT_0bsaWBW900
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Red Sox began their Friday with the news that ace Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19, but they’re getting a star player back from the COVID-19 related injured list.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts will return to the Red Sox lineup for Friday’s series- opener against the White Sox. He’s hitting fourth in the lineup.

Bogaerts received a positive COVID-19 test during a game against the Rays on Aug. 31, removing him from that game and the next eight games.

Since the Red Sox COVID-19 outbreak began on Aug. 27, Bogaerts is just the second player who tested positive to return to the lineup. Kiké Hernández, who was the first player to test positive, returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Following Sale’s positive COVID-19 test on Friday, 10 Red Sox players have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks.

Bogaerts isn’t the lone player the Red Sox are returning on Friday. Reliever Darwinzon Hernández will be activated after sitting out since July due to an oblique injury. The Red Sox are also calling up reliever Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester. Ort, 29, is 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA and has yet to play in an MLB game.

To make room for Friday’s additions, the Red Sox will send infielder Jonathan Araúz back to Triple-A and reliever Austin Davis will be placed on the paternity leave list.

Friday begins arguably the toughest stretch for the Red Sox for the rest of the regular season. They play three games against the AL Central-leading White Sox this weekend in Chicago before heading west to face the Mariners for three games. Seattle’s 7-3 in its last 10 games and trails Boston by just two games for the top AL wild-card spot.

Related
NBC Sports

Bogaerts returns to Red Sox lineup amid several roster moves

Xander Bogaerts will return to the Boston Red Sox lineup Friday after the team activated the star shortstop off the COVID-19 related injury list. Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Bogaerts' activation and a few other moves before Friday night's series opener versus the American League Central-leading White Sox in Chicago.
NESN

Hunter Renfroe’s Heroics Against Rays Fired Up Xander Bogaerts

As the Rays-Red Sox series finale shifted to the final innings Wednesday night, it appeared Boston was bound for a three-game sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay. Hunter Renfroe, however, had other plans. The first-year Red Sox outfielder gave his team a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of...
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez scratched from Boston Red Sox lineup with back spasms; Xander Bogaerts hitting fourth in return vs. White Sox (lineups)

CHICAGO -- J.D. Martinez (back spasms) was scratched from the Red Sox lineup minutes before first pitch Friday night and replaced in the lineup by Danny Santana. Martinez, who was supposed to hit third and start at designated hitter in the opener of Boston’s three-game set against the White Sox, was seen consulting with team trainers during batting practice. Kyle Schwarber was supposed to play left field but will now DH; Santana is starting in left field and hitting eighth.
NESN

Xander Bogaerts To Be Activated Among Slew Of Red Sox Roster Moves

Some good news did come out of the Boston Red Sox clubhouse prior to their series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Xander Bogaerts, who has not played since Aug. 31 due to testing positive for COVID-19, will be active for the Red Sox on Friday night. The shortstop will be a welcome addition to the lineup and clubhouse, especially after Chris Sale became the 10th player to contract the virus.
Yardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Xander Bogaerts, Darwinzon Hernandez activated; Kaleb Ort selected from Triple-A Worcester; Chris Sale, Jonathan Araúz placed on COVID-19 related injured list

Before opening up a three-game weekend series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, the Red Sox made an extensive flurry of roster moves. First off, shortstop Xander Bogaerts was activated from the COVID-19 related injured list, while left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort also had his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester.
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts, Darwinzon Hernandez and call up reliever Kaleb Ort; Matt Barnes, Nick Pivetta could return soon

CHICAGO -- Xander Bogaerts is back with the Red Sox as they begin a key weekend series in Chicago on Friday night. Bogaerts was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before Friday’s game and will start at shortstop, manager Alex Cora confirmed before the game. Boston also activated lefty Darwinzon Hernandez (right oblique strain) from the injured list and promoted reliever Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester.
NESN

Chris Sale Has ‘Good Chance’ To Return From COVID IL, Start Friday Vs. Orioles

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. For the second time this season, Chris Sale is nearing a return from the injured list. Sale, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday before the Red Sox took off on a road trip to Chicago and Seattle, is on track to return in time to help the team in their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.
MassLive.com

Kyle Schwarber’s error proves costly as Boston Red Sox lose to Mariners, 5-4; Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers

SEATTLE -- Yet again, poor defense cost the Red Sox in a big way Monday night in Seattle. Two errors -- a Hunter Renfroe misplay in the second inning and a Kyle Schwarber missed grounder in the seventh -- led to four Mariners runs as Seattle beat Boston, 5-4, in the opening game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. Schwarber’s error -- the would-be final out of the seventh -- was a crusher, as Mitch Haniger broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer two batters later in what would prove to be the difference.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers Monday

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Seattle. Bogaerts and Rafael Devers went back-to-back in the eighth inning, but Boston's comeback fell short. This was Bogaerts' fourth game back after a stay on the COVID-19 injury list. The shortstop is 4-for-11 since his return.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Triples, scores twice

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-4 win against Seattle. Bogaerts reached base in his final two at-bats with a leadoff triple in the eighth to ignite a five-run inning and a ninth-inning single. After spending the first week and a half of September on the COVID IL, Bogaerts is 6-for-16 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last five games.
nbcboston.com

Is It Time for Xander Bogaerts to Switch Positions?

Tomase: It's time to talk about Bogaerts' future at shortstop originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Unless you're Derek Jeter or Barry Larkin, nearly every great offensive shortstop of the last 50 years eventually ends up somewhere else. Robin Yount began his career as an MVP shortstop and ended it...
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts talked way into Boston Red Sox lineup Wednesday, won’t sit as planned; Kevin Plawecki catching again over Christian Vázquez

SEATTLE -- Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was originally supposed to have the day off Wednesday but talked manager Alex Cora into playing and is starting at shortstop in Boston’s series finale against the Mariners. Bogaerts, who missed eight games from Sept. 1-10 after testing positive for COVID-19, didn’t start...
NESN

Why Didn’t Xander Bogaerts Get Day Off Vs. Mariners? Alex Cora Explains

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Alex Cora didn’t need a whole lot of convincing to put Xander Bogaerts in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for their finale against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. The shortstop was activated from the COVID-19 related injury list Friday after...
