SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metter Tigers dominated Savannah Country Day 40-10 in the second half of this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The first half ended in a competitive 18-10 game with the Hornets scoring late but the second half was a different story. The Tigers improve to 3-0 and the Hornet’s perfect season is no more as they slip to 2-1.