Update: Man dies after becoming pinned under bus at Duluth's Miller Hill Mall

A 64-year-old man died after being struck by a bus, then becoming pinned underneath the vehicle for some time.

The crash happened outside the Dick's Sporting Goods at Miller Hill Mall around 9:53 a.m. Friday, the Duluth Police Department said.

A Duluth Transit Authority bus hit a pedestrian, identified later Friday as David John Weston of Duluth. Weston then became pinned under the bus, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters used airbags in an attempt to lift the vehicle enough to free the pedestrian. About an hour later, the fire department said it was still an "active scene."

At about 3:45 p.m., the Duluth Police Department provided an update. The department identified Weston and said that, despite life-saving measures from first responders, he died of from his injuries suffered in the crash.

Duluth police said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The department's final tweet concluded with: "The Duluth Police Department also wants to remind everyone to drive slowly, put down the distractions, and watch for pedestrians."

Duluth Transit Authority said shortly after 11 a.m. that it is " cooperating with investigators to gather information," noting details would be made available later.