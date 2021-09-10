UGA researchers say medicine used to treat gout could also work to treat Covid

Americans Receive Booster Shots Of COVID-19 Vaccination In Michigan SOUTHFIELD, MI - AUGUST 24: Rufus Peoples receives his booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during an Oakland County Health Department vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion on August 24, 2021 in Southfield, Michigan. Oakland County is the second county in Michigan to reach the state's goal of vaccinating 70% of its population. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (EMILY ELCONIN/Getty Images)

New research from Athens offers hope for a viable therapeutic to treat people infected with Covid.

Published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, the study found that probenecid has broad antiviral properties, making it a prime candidate to combat not only SARS-CoV-2 infection but also other common and deadly respiratory viruses like RSV and flu.

Ralph Tripp GRA Eminent Scholar of Vaccine and Therapeutic Studies in UGA’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Probenecid is an FDA-approved medication that’s primarily used to treat gout, and it’s already widely available in the U.S. The drug has been on the market for over 40 years and has minimal side effects.

“There’s really nothing out there to safely fight these viruses,” said Ralph Tripp, lead author of the study and GRA Eminent Scholar of Vaccine and Therapeutic Studies in UGA’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “This antiviral works for all RNA respiratory viruses we tested, including SARS-CoV-2. RSV, coronavirus and flu all circulate in the same season. Bottom line is you can potentially reduce infection and disease using this one oral drug.”

A very small human trial in Florida was very encouraging.

