CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

FACT CHECK: Is This Chinese Restaurant Sign About Ron DeSantis Real?

checkyourfact.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Chinese restaurant sign saying “F*** DeSantis” and offering a discount for customers with proof of vaccination. The sign, which is fake, comes from a sign generator website that allows users to customize the name of the Chinese restaurant and its message. Fact...

checkyourfact.com

Comments / 2

Related
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Ron DeSantis’ recall petition garners 70,000 signatures in just six days.

Ron DeSantis’ recall petition garners 70,000 signatures in just six days. As the Sunshine State confronts the most daily COVID-19 cases on record, a petition to recall and remove Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has doubled its support in six days, amassing more than 70,000 signatures. The Delta strain of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orlando Sentinel

Gov. DeSantis says he’s ending the FSA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he is ending the FSA, the state’s series of standardized math and reading tests. Watch a replay of the announcement below or at thefloridachannel.org. ©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
ORLANDO, FL
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Twitter suspends DeSantis press secretary who urged followers to ‘light up’ reporter

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly harassed a reporter via Twitter — so the social media platform temporarily shuttered her account due to “abusive behavior.”. Christina Pushaw apparently disagreed with a Tuesday story from Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington, about a multimillion dollar DeSantis donor who also invested...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
cbs12.com

Florida leader who called Dr. Fauci 'Dr. Falsey' hospitalized with COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida county councilman who referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci as "Dr. Falsey" and promoted conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic is hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry, 67, went to the emergency room on Monday. The newspaper said Lowry, a District 5 representative, received monoclonal antibody therapy last week after being sick for about two weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chinese Restaurant#Anti#Food Drink#The Associated Press#Republican#Phoenix Koi#The New York Times
sbstatesman.com

The Onion Bagel: Ron DeSantis encourages passersby to spit in his mouth to prove COVID-19 isn’t scary

The Onion Bagel is a satirical column for The Statesman. Florida now has the highest rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 out of any point yet during the pandemic, according to The New York Times. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, addressed the public’s concerns during a press conference last Friday where he announced a new public health strategy to combat COVID-19 concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy