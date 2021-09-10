Charles F. Bryan Jr. column: A 9/11 remembrance of the waiting, the worry and the twist of fate
It looked like it would be a normal workday for me on Sept. 11, 2001, as I slipped out of our house around 6:30 a.m. for the usual 15-minute drive to my office at the Virginia Historical Society (now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture). I remember that with the rising sun, the new day showed the signs of early fall — a cloudless sky that grew to almost cobalt blue with each passing minute.richmond.com
Comments / 0