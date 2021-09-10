CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 5 "Racer Blue" Slated For February: In-Hand Photo

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was huge for the Air Jordan 5 due to the fact that it was the silhouette's 30th anniversary. The Jordan 5 is one of the shoes that is a staple of 90s sneaker culture and fans were eager to cop some new designs and even some retros. In 2021, the Jordan 5 party has been kept alive, and all throughout the year, we have seen teasers for new offerings. One such model is actually set for 2022, and it is being dubbed "Racer Blue."

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#The Air Jordan 5#The Jordan 5 Party#Hnhh
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collab Appears In “Baroque Brown”

Arguably one of the most influential men on the planet, Travis Scott has what some would call the “Midas Touch.” With every collaboration, be it with McDonald’s or Nike, La Flame garners roaring reception, some going as far to scream “Cactus Jack sent me” to unfortunate part-time workers. And with his latest project, which is likely to follow the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low, it’s likely we’ll see many a fan buy their first pair of Air Max 1s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 GG “Wild Things”

Back in April, there were rumors that the Air Jordan 4 would be dressing up in a “Where The Wild Things Are” inspired colorway. And now months thereafter, images of the pair have finally surfaced, its look not too unlike the mock-up shared prior. Throughout the upper, a light tan...
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Will Release With Special Packaging

Now revealed to be part of Jordan Brand‘s upcoming Holiday 2021 Retro collection, new imagery reveals that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” will be arriving will special packaging. Coming in full family sizing, the shoe is constructed of patent leather to express the familiar two-tone “Bred” look....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releasing On December 29th

Rounding out the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 preview is a tasty Air Jordan 13 colorway that harkens back to the era of prized Player Exclusives made for Jordan Brand athletes. This black/purple mix lend to comparisons to Mike Bibby’s Air Jordan 13 Low PE – one that shared a similar black/purple upper but lacked the snowy white outsole seen in this 2021 version.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “By Any Means” Coming Soon: Photos

Supreme is one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world and fans are always looking forward to their collaborations with Nike. They have dropped numerous shoes over the last could of decades, and in 2021, we have already seen quite a few models hit the internet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that yet another collab has surfaced, this time on the Nike SB Dunk High.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred" Returning Soon: Official Photos

Throughout the history of Jordan Brand, there are certain silhouettes that have gotten a whole family of models that complement the original offering. For example, the Air Jordan 11 has offshoot versions like the Air Jordan 11 Low and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The Low IE has some pretty interesting lore and it also has some great offerings, including the OG "Bred" model that fans have been clamoring for. This year, it was announced that the shoe would make a comeback, and now, the official images are finally here.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Is Releasing the Air Jordan 13 ‘Obsidian’ In Full-Family Sizing This Week

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 13 a new makeup this fall. After unveiling the latest style in June as part of the fall ’21 Air Jordan Retro lineup, the sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will release before week’s end in sizes for the entire family. The Michael Jordan signature shoe features a premium white tumbled leather that’s offset by dark blue underlays and tongue. The model’s standout design is the holographic jewel by the ankle collar, a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole, and a light blue rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will launch this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. In addition, the shoe will be available in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) as well as toddler sizing ($60). The Air Jordan 13 silhouette was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and made its debut on the basketball courts in November ’97 when Michael Jordan was in pursuit of his sixth and final NBA championship with his Chicago Bulls squad before ultimately winning the title against the Utah Jazz while wearing the Jordan 14.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Bluebird" Release Date Revealed: Official Image

After celebrating its 30th-anniversary last year, the Air Jordan 5 has kept up the momentum with a string of dope releases throughout 2021. The colorways continue to release at a rapid pace, and just last week, we found out that even more would be dropping this year as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2021 lineup. One of the models that got fans' attention right away was the "Bluebird" offering which is a women's exclusive.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 GS ‘Houndstooth’ Releasing in October

Following our look at the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Brand will also add the Air Jordan 13 ‘Houndstooth’ to the collection which will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing. This Air Jordan 13 comes dressed in a White, Black, Lilac, and Metallic Silver color...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizes

The Air Jordan 4 has had an amazing year, one with no shortage of great releases. And before we close out 2021, we’re to see the “Red Thunder” appear in full family sizes. Like the “University Blue” and “Lightning” before them, the kids pairs of the “Red Thunder” exhibit no...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Releasing with Gold Laser

Jordan Brand will launch a new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which will come with laser-etched overlays and debut this Fall. This Air Jordan 1 comes highlighted with Metallic Gold laser-etched on most of this pair, while Black adorns the panels, laces, collar, and padded tongue. Next, Royal Blue appears on the cut-out Swoosh across the side panels, complemented by a White midsole. Other details include a Black rubber outsole with icy translucent trimming and a graphic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best sneaker silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Over the years, the shoe has gotten a plethora of overhauls and unique models. Perhaps one of the more popular variations is the Air Jordan 1 KO which features a smaller profile and some different materials that create an alternate color-blocking.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jumpman Braces For The Rain With The Air Jordan 1 “GORE-TEX”

With the rise of Gorpcore came an increased interest in technical fabrications. Materials like Cordura, Thinsulate, and the like have become a big part of fashion today, and these influences are slowly bleeding their way into sneaker culture as well. Case in point: the Air Jordan 1 “GORE-TEX,” a weather-resistant upgrade to a shoe many typically avoid wearing during harsh, tumultuous conditions.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” Is Expected Summer 2022

Although there are handfuls of 2021 Air Jordan releases left, the rumor mill has already begun producing guesses and mock-ups of sneakers expected for next year. Among them, a newly-surfaced Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10.”. Expected to launch throughout Summer 2022, the upcoming retro has quickly garnered criticism for resembling...
APPAREL
energy941.com

J Balvin Teases Another Air Jordan Collab

J Balvin took to his Instagram to tease another collaboration with Air Jordan. He didn’t post which Air Jordan will be getting a face lift but instead teased a new Jumpman ‘Air’ logo. The thought is he may use the Jordan 7 or Jordan 12 as both shoes are celebrating...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy