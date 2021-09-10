CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 8 days ago

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program, a partnership between Autism Friendly Austin and Riverland Community College, has received $19,000 in Minnesota State funds. The program kicks off this fall and is designed to serve high school graduates from Southeastern Minnesota identified with ASD who meet enrollment requirements at Riverland Community College. It is geared towards helping ASD students complete an Associates Degree, attain a certificate in a career and technical education (CTE) program, and receive training/education for a specific trade or career.

