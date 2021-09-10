Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds
The Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program, a partnership between Autism Friendly Austin and Riverland Community College, has received $19,000 in Minnesota State funds. The program kicks off this fall and is designed to serve high school graduates from Southeastern Minnesota identified with ASD who meet enrollment requirements at Riverland Community College. It is geared towards helping ASD students complete an Associates Degree, attain a certificate in a career and technical education (CTE) program, and receive training/education for a specific trade or career.www.austindailyherald.com
