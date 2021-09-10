League devs reflect on initial 11.18 data, preview upcoming changes to Fizz, Renekton, others

In the high-fantasy battlefields of Albion Online, players need access to new skills, new abilities, and new techniques. One such technique is the time-honored art of socking someone in the jaw. The new War Glove weapons are coming with the game’s next patch, and they will allow players access to 15 new abilities as part of the brawler gameplay style. There are even four artifacts for the new weapon line, so players will have a variety of different options for smacking things in the jaw.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO