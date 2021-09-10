CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League devs reflect on initial 11.18 data, preview upcoming changes to Fizz, Renekton, others

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends Patch 11.18 has been released for nearly 24 hours, and the game’s developers are already reflecting on the data since the changes were made. Patch 11.18 will serve as a preliminary patch for this year’s World Championship, while Patch 11.19 will be the patch the tournament is officially played on. If anything, Patch 11.18 is being used by the game’s developers as a testing ground for what will actually make the live version of the game by the time Worlds rolls around next month.

