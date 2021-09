Nine additional MS-13 gang members have been charged in a spate of killings in California, including five victims who were hacked to death in the Los Angeles National Forest. Federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment on Tuesday bringing the total number of defendants named to 31 after four more arrests were made this week in the case that has focused on the gang’s more extreme “Fulton clique” subset, according to the Department of Justice.

