Sergio Hudson Serves Glamor, From Michelle Obama to New York Fashion Week

By Alaina Demopoulos
 8 days ago
Sergio Hudson—you know, the guy who dressed Michelle Obama in her show-stopping plum Inauguration pantsuit—dubbed his NYFW runway “The Return of Glamour.” So what better way to begin the event than with a performance by Sheila E., drumming and singing her signature song, “The Glamorous Life”? Hudson’s high-octane energy did not stop at music; the Gianni Versace-obsessed designer put his models in ’90s power suiting silhouettes with crystal studding and Cindy Crawford-esque bouffants.

